Authorities ask public to be wary of COVID-19 vaccine scams

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Federal regulators and local authorities are warning the public to look out for potential COVID-19 vaccine scams.

"While we wait for a timeline & more information, there’s no doubt scammers will be scheming," Middleton police wrote in a press release sent Wednesday.

The department included a list of tips from the Federal Trade Commission to help avoid vaccine scams.

FTC: COVID-19 vaccines are in the pipeline. Scammers won't be far behind. https://t.co/d98h2qNHno — Middleton Police (@middletonpd) December 23, 2020

Out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency will be unlikely.

You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.

You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine.

No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.

Beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

Multiple Madison-area hospitals have received shipments of the first COVID-19 vaccines to get emergency use authorization.

However, it is likely to be many months before the vaccine reaches broad distribution. Frontline health care workers and the most vulnerable are getting doses of the vaccine first.

Police said any call, text, email or visitor at your door promising early access to the vaccine is likely a scam.

Authorities advised that all scams should then be submitted to the Federal Trade Commission's fraud reporting site.