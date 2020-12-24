Cold and blustery through Christmas

MADISON (WKOW) - The arctic air has arrived and pushed through southern Wisconsin, most of the region waking up to sub-zero wind chill values Christmas Eve morning.

The coldest conditions of the season return in time for the holidays.

Cold and windy conditions are expected through tomorrow.

Wind chills will be in the single digits below zero for much of the area today, with readings falling to between -5 and -15 tonight.

Gusty winds from the west, northwest are expected today with sustained speeds around 15 to 20 mph, at times up to 30 mph.

Isolated snow showers, flurries are possible throughout the day.

Temperatures will rebound for the weekend, quite conditions expected.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold & breezy with flurries/isolated AM snow showers possible. High 11. Wind: WNW 15-20 G 30.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with skies becoming clear, a bit breezy & cold. Low 4. Wind: NW 10-15.

Friday (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny & cold. High 20. Wind: NW 10-15.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Low 13. High 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Low 20. High 32. Light snow possible in the evening & at night.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Low 17. High 22.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low 8. High 24.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 16. High 32.