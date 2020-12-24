Columbia County home damaged in fire

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A house in the town of Wyocena is damaged after a fire Wednesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the fire was reported at 7:12 p.m. in the 5000 block of Salisbury Road.

The caller said flames were seen along the roof of the home. They were able to alert the people who live there and get them out safely.

Many area fire departments responded to the scene, including the Rio Fire Department, Wyocena Bureau of Fire, Pardeeville Fire Department, Doylestown Fire Department, Portage Fire Department, Poynette Fire Department, and Cambria Fire Department.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.