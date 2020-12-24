Coping with grief during the holidays

(WKOW) -- The holidays are supposed to be a happy time, but if you're grieving a loved one, this time can bring overwhelming sadness and pain.

"It can bring up a lot of feelings and when we're grieving, we tend to want to avoid, avoid the things that are painful and uncomfortable, but trying to ignore how we feel, generally does more harm that good," said Jody Baumstein, a licensed therapist with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Baumstein explained, those feeling will eventually come out. The first way to cope is letting yourself feel.

"Creating an environment where you're recognizing that feelings are normal, and it's not a sign of weakness. Feelings aren't good or bad, positive or negative. They just are, and we all have them," said Baumstein.

If there are holiday celebrations, have a plan.

"If there's a quiet place you can escape to for a couple of minutes or if you, yourself, as the adult, you need a minute and a break from everyone, who can watch your kids for a couple of minutes and give you that space?" she added.

Baumstein suggested honoring and celebrating your lost loved one by talking about them.

"Thinking about them can actually bring us a lot of comfort and help with our own grieving and healing process."

Finally, do what feels right over the holidays because everyone grieves differently.

"We can't take away the loss, but we can decide how we handle it, and we don't need to suffer any more than we need to," Baumstein said.

Most importantly, if you or a family member are struggling emotionally, don't hesitate to reach out to your health care provider.