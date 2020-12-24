Donations keep coming for Cuba City fire victims

CUBA CITY (WKOW) -- Donations keep coming in for the families displaced by a fire Tuesday night in Cuba City.

Eight families had to leave the apartment complex. For two families, their home is a complete loss.

Cuba City police set up a donation drive for essentials and gifts at City Hall.

On Thursday, people continued to come by to drop off what they were able to give.

"They had kids," said Robert Hessling, who was dropping off some items. "They had presents that were under the tree that are probably gone a few days before Christmas."

The police chief in Cuba City says some victims have been able to come by and pick up their share of the donations.

People can still drop off items in a box inside the main entrance to City Hall.