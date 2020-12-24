Local social worker surprised with new van filled with gifts for Christmas

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and Schoepp Motors surprised a local social worker with a new van on Christmas Eve.

Jacquelyn Hunt was on the receiving end of the van; she's used to being on the giving end. She has worked with the Boys and Girls Club and other community agencies for years, and she started her own non-profit FOSTER.

A few weeks before Christmas, the van she uses for work slid off the road after a snow storm; it was totaled.

When the Boys and Girls Club told Schoepp what happened, they agreed to gift her a van.

"I'm still processing it right now. Actually it feels amazing," said Hunt. "Shoot, I ain't going to lie! I think it feels amazing."

"Jackie is always giving to others, and she works her tail off," said Jenny Meicher Santek, a board member of BGCDC. "Very rarely does she say no to helping anyone because she's always trying to give, give, give, so to be able to do something for her that I know she will use to pay it forward to even more families in our community, it's truly a blessing."

To top it off, the new van was full of gifts and household items for one of the families Hunt helps -- a disabled, single mother of five kids ages 19, 18, 13 and one. The family just moved into an apartment after being homeless.