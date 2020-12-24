Rock County health officials make renewed plea for social distancing before Christmas

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County health care workers are asking the public to continue to take the needed steps to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a video released on Wednesday by the Rock County Public Health Department, health care workers from around the county joined in issuing the plea for continued vigilance and caution to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The one-minute and 45-second clip begins with Dr. Troy Doetch. "Every day we hear and read the latest numbers of COVID-19 infections in our community," he says.

"And every day we worry that people aren't taking this pandemic and this virus seriously," Ashley Daskam, a registered nurse says in the next shot.

Health care workers asked the public to keep wearing masks, washing hands, socially distancing and to get a flu shot if they haven't already.

The message came amid the winter holidays and just two days before Christmas, a time traditionally observed with close family gatherings.

Orders and Impacts

Dane County imposed a restrictive gathering order before Thanksgiving seemingly designed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus at holiday get-togethers. The order forbid indoor gathering and restricted assemblies outside to just ten people.

The order has since expired. The county then replaced it with a set of rules that permit indoor gatherings of up to 10 people. Outdoor congregations are allowed of up to 25.

Rock County has not instituted hard and fast orders but rather relied on guidelines, suggestions and state mandates since the pandemic began.

Over the last week, Dane County has averaged 31.1 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. Rock County's average rate is 51, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Gov. Tony Evers has imposed a statewide mandate on those who are able to wear masks. He also instituted his own gathering limits, but those have since expired.

"Community members have the power in this pandemic to keep themselves and others safe," a description on the video reads. "Together we can turn this around and keep our community safe!"