Skip to Content

Survey: People are spending less on holiday shopping in 2020

New
8:47 am Wake Up Wisconsin
holiday gifts

(WKOW) -- Holiday shopping budgets have changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a survey done by Travis Credit Union, budgets for gifts were lower and shopping habits changed in 2020.

Here's what the report found:

  • 54% of people lowered their holiday budgets by an average of 38%
  • 95% shopped mostly or entirely online
  • Top reasons for avoiding in-store shopping: Covid-related health concerns and a fear of crowds

Click HERE to see the full report.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content