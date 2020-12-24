Survey: People are spending less on holiday shopping in 2020

(WKOW) -- Holiday shopping budgets have changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a survey done by Travis Credit Union, budgets for gifts were lower and shopping habits changed in 2020.

Here's what the report found:

54% of people lowered their holiday budgets by an average of 38%

95% shopped mostly or entirely online

Top reasons for avoiding in-store shopping: Covid-related health concerns and a fear of crowds

Click HERE to see the full report.