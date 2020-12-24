Survey: People are spending less on holiday shopping in 2020

Survey: People are spending less on holiday shopping in 2020New
(WKOW) -- Holiday shopping budgets have changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a survey done by Travis Credit Union, budgets for gifts were lower and shopping habits changed in 2020.
Here's what the report found:
- 54% of people lowered their holiday budgets by an average of 38%
- 95% shopped mostly or entirely online
- Top reasons for avoiding in-store shopping: Covid-related health concerns and a fear of crowds
