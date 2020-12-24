The different look of last minute shopping in 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- The pandemic didn't stop the unofficial holiday tradition of procrastinators last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve.

However, COVID-19 did change what that experience looked like.

At Hilldale, there would usually be crowded stores and sidewalks, but this year everyone is spaced out, waiting outside stores or picking up gifts curbside.

"We've had these plans in place, and these are things that we've done since the spring," said Nanci Horn, Hilldale's general manager. "It's been a challenging year, but things have been going pretty well."

Most of the stores at Hilldale close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but some of the larger stores and restaurants may be open into the evening, so check ahead of time.