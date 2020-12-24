Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance

PALM BEACH (AP) — President Donald Trump spent his Christmas eve golfing in Florida. Trump had no events on his public schedule on the first day of his winter vacation Thursday. The White House had said that, “As the Holiday season approaches, President Trump will continue to work tirelessly for the American People. His schedule includes many meetings and calls.” But Trump was spotted by CNN cameras on the links as a massive COVID relief and government funding bill hangs in the balance after Trump voiced eleventh hour objections to the size of relief checks that would go to most Americans. He has also been railing against Republicans who do not support his ongoing quest to try to overturn the election based on unfounded allegations of mass voter fraud.