Worried Morocco bans parties to stem holiday virus spread

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco has imposed a curfew, closed restaurants in major cities and banned public and private gatherings for three weeks to curb the spread of the virus. That includes the usually festive New Year’s Eve. All restaurants in the cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, Agadir and Tangier must close for that period, according to government orders this week. Elsewhere, restaurants, coffee shops, shops and supermarkets will have to close at 8 p.m. Morocco has reported the highest number of virus cases and deaths in the region and second-highest official figures in Africa. The new restrictions come as Morocco prepares to launch a massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign.