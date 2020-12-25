Army says 2 rockets fired from Gaza toward southern Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have fired two rockets toward southern Israel. The rockets Friday weere aimed at the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, but air defenses intercepted them. There have been no reports of casualties or damage. No Palestinian group in the Hamas-ruled Gaza claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, which broke months of cross-border calm. Rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory artillery and aerial strikes are frequent, but they have been largely subdued in recent months due to the raging coronavirus outbreak in both territories.