Edgerton church offers drive-in Christmas services, communion

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- Christmas services around Wisconsin got creative this year due to the pandemic.

At Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton, they held three drive-in Christmas Eve services Thursday and another Friday morning.

The pastor says they've been holding services outside since August and wanted people to have a safe way to celebrate Christmas.

"We knew we couldn't be inside because of COVID and everything else," said Senior Pastor Eric Jelinek. "So we came out here and started to do this. We got an FM transmitter and a couple of other things, and off we went."

People were offered individual communion packets to their cars, and they used electric candles instead of real candles.