Grant County woman works to ensure neighbors don’t go hungry

CASSVILLE (WKOW) -- When Karel Tormey noticed people in her community were struggling with consistent access to food, she decided to help in any way she could.

That's how she decided to volunteer with the Six Rivers Food Pantry.

"I think it's important when you're in your own home and you have food on your table and in your pantry, you think about other people that don't have those advantages," she said. "No family should have to go with an empty pantry and an empty table.

Now, almost a year and a half later, Tormey's work continues to make a difference.

The pandemic has placed economic strain on many families, and rural Grant County is no exception.

"It's been filtering down to us, and each month we add more guests," Tormey said.

She said the food pantry served 55 families in November, and an additional three families have used the service in December.

The food pantry is affiliated with Catholic Charities of Madison and gets a lot of its food from Second Harvest Foodbank.

Kris Tazelaar, the director of marketing and communications for Second Harvest, said the organization's work depends on volunteers like Tormey.

"When I say that volunteers are our lifeblood, they really are," he said. "Without our volunteers, we simply could not do what we do, especially in the rural communities."

Tormey said knowing many people are struggling right now is what motivates her to work at the food bank.

"Everyone needs help at some time in their life, whether it be short term, long term, whatever it may be," she said. "But if you have food, if you have something on your table to eat, the other things kind of fall in place."

Tormey said the pantry is limiting volunteer opportunities because of the pandemic, but she said people can help by donating food or making a monetary contribution.