Madison church invites community to light candles, pray on Christmas Eve

MADISON (WKOW) -- First Baptist Church in Madison held a candle lighting and prayer service Thursday night.

They invited people to stop by, light a candle, and write out a Christmas prayer.

The candles were placed in luminaries, which were then placed outside of the church at a nativity scene.

"It symbolizes a love for the world," said church member Wynn Davies. "This is a night when we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace. We can certainly use peace in this world. We hope that there will be prayers for peace and some acts of peace in the coming year."

The church streamed a Christmas service on their Facebook page afterwards, which included scripture and carols.