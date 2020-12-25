Top associate of Russian opposition leader Navalny detained

MOSCOW (AP) — A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained after doorstepping an alleged security operative who has inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained for 48 hours Friday after being interrogated for hours on charges of violent trespassing. The move followed Sobol’s attempt on Monday to enter the Moscow apartment of the alleged operative. Navalny had previously lured him into describing details of the alleged August poisoning.