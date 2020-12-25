Town of Rome police ask for help to find missing woman

TOWN OF ROME (WKOW) -- The Rome Police Department is asking the public to help find a woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

Lindsay A. Folan was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 at the 200 Block of Leisure Lane in the Town of Rome.

Police describe Folan as a 38-year-old, white woman who is five-feet six-inches and weights 125 pounds.

If anyone has seen Lindsay or has any information about where she is please contact the Rome Police Department at 715-325-8020.