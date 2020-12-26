1 person displaced after early morning apartment fire in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person is without a home after an early morning fire at an apartment building in downtown Madison, according to the Madison Fire Department.

MFD said the fire started Saturday at about 7:30 a.m. at The Bassett Warehouse Apartments on North Bedford Street. The people who live in the 27 unit complex said there was smoke in the hallway.

Firefighters entered the building and found smoke and flames on the first floor. They quickly extinguished the fire.

The person who lived in the affected apartment was not home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Damages from smoke and fire are estimated at $20,000. The American Red Cross is helping the resident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.