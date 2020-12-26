After-Christmas shopping rush comes to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The day after Christmas is typically a busy day for returns, and West Towne Mall was bustling with crowds Saturday, though some shoppers said they were expecting more people.

"We were trying to come early because we thought it was going to be really packed, but it's not too packed today," Carnita Lincoln said.

But compared to the mall's Black Friday crowds, Saturday was a busy day at the mall.

For most of the afternoon, it was a bit of a challenge to find parking, and many stores had lines of customers waiting to get in.

But despite the crowds, many shoppers said they felt safe because of COVID safeguards.

"There's lots of hand sanitizer," Teri Carlson said. "Everybody's staying six feet apart. We haven't been near anybody but ourselves."

There were also stickers on the ground for people to stand on while waiting in line, and workers reminded customers to stay distanced while shopping.

Some shoppers, like Angela Nickerson, came to the mall to return Christmas presents that weren't quite right.

"Some things I bought online didn't fit," she said. "It always works better to try them on in the store."

Others came to buy new things.

"I'm buying Christmas presents for next year," Mckinley Skemp said. Her mother, Stacy, said she was doing some returns and shopping post-holiday deals.

Several people told 27 News they relied on online shopping when buying holiday gifts, but they're glad to able to go to stores in person.

"When it comes to clothing, there's nothing like going into a store and trying things on," Ann Nickerson said.