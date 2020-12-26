Beloit Police ask for help finding stolen car

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department is asking for help finding a car that was stolen while warming up.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, It happened early Saturday morning. The 2014 Chevy Captiva was taken from an address on Bayliss Avenue.

The license plate on the vehicle is AEJ2723.

Beloit police say if you see the vehicle being operated, call 911. If the car is parked and appears to be unoccupied, call (608) 757-2244.