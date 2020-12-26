Skip to Content

COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive across EU before rollout

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines have arrived across the European Union as authorities prepared to begin administering the first shots to the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday. The vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer arrived by truck in warehouses across the continent on Friday and early Saturday after being sent from a manufacturing center in Belgium before Christmas. The rollout marks a moment of hope for a region that includes some of the world’s earliest and worst-hit virus hot spots. Altogether, the 27 EU member states have seen at least 16 million cases of the coronavirus and more than 336,000 deaths. 

Associated Press

