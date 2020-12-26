Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 1-year-old baby being pushed in a stroller died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck her and her grandmother. Police say Amara White was being pushed in the stroller in Newark, Ohio, on Wednesday afternoon when she and the woman were struck by a driver who immediately took off. The child was taken to a hospital and died Friday morning. Her 63-year-old grandmother remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center. Police say a 36-year-old man was arrested at his apartment hours afterward. Prosecutors will decide whether to charge him with vehicular homicide or other counts.