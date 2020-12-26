Madison groups host first night of Kwanzaa celebration virtually

MADISON (WKOW) -- With Christmas behind us, many in the African American community are beginning to celebrate Kwanzaa.

Saturday marks the first night, called Umoja.

Seven candles are lit for Kwanzaa. The single black candle in the center is the unity candle. The three red symbolize bloodshed and struggle. The three green candles represent the earth.

"It's just a celebration of seven days beginning today with the principle of Umoja, which means unity, which is just talking about what kinds of things we can do in our community -- the African American community -- to be united, and just be more focused on what that is," explained Oroki Rice, the founder of Sisters on a Journey.

A virtual celebration, hosted by Sisters on a Journey and Inward Journey, was held Saturday night for the first time.