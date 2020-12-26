MedFlight takes driver to hospital after Dodge County crash

TOWNSHIP OF ELBA (WKOW) -- One driver was taken by MedFlight to the UW Hospital after being seriously injured in an accident Saturday.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded just before 2 p.m. to a crash on Wisconsin Highway 16 near O'Conner Road.

Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire Department, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, Beaver Dam EMS and LifeStar EMS assisted in the response.

Authorities reported that a Ford SUV was heading east while a Chevrolet SUV was heading west when the two cars collided near the centerline.

Officials said the driver of the Ford SUV received serious injuries and was taken to Columbus Hospital but was quickly taken to the UW Hospital by MedFlight.

The driver of the Chevrolet SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Columbus Hospital, according to deputies.

The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.