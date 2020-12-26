Skip to Content

Multi-vehicle crash in Portage holds up traffic

Photo from Portage Police Department
Photo from Portage Police Department

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Portage Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday.

Police arrived around 4 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of New Pinery Road and Northridge Drive.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Portage Fire Department, Aspirus Divine Savior EMS, and Blystone's Towing assisted in the response.

Officers reported that the southbound lane of New Pinery Road was blocked because of the crash.

Authorities closed the intersection to investigate and clean up the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Portage Police Department.

