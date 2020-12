(WKOW) -- Leftover candy canes take center stage on Saturday for National Candy Cane Day.

According to the National Day calendar, candy canes have been hung from Christmas trees since 1882. Back then, they were made by hand. In 1921, a machine was invented to help make them.

The average length for a candy cane is five inches. Most of them are red and white and the most common flavor is peppermint.