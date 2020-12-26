Quiet Saturday, snow arrives Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) - Low clouds are moving through the region but are expected to move out, bringing mostly sunny skies with temperatures slowly on the rebound.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 20s are likely across the region.

Wind chill values start in the single digits, hitting the teens by the afternoon and back to the 20's late-afternoon into the evening.

Clouds return overnight as a lower pressure system approaches southern Wisconsin, brining the next weather maker.

A system bringing snow, possibly a mix will move quickly through the area.

Parts of southern Wisconsin could start seeing precipitation Sunday afternoon, with most of the region seeing a scattered mix or snow by late-afternoon and early evening.

The snow/mix will likely linger into the overnight hours.

Accumulations around an inch are possible, one to two inches possible for more northern parts of the region most likely north of I-94.

Roads may become slick in spots, with reduced visibilities.

If you have travel plans, use caution and allow for some extra travel time on Sunday afternoon and evening.