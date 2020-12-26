Reflect on 2020, then move forward into 2021 with a fresh start

(WKOW) -- 2020 has been a year of change for everyone. With 2021 around the corner, many people may be ready to leave 2020 behind and start fresh. Saturday on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend, Life and Business Strategist, Amber Swenor from Impact Academy, discussed ways people can move forward.

To begin, Swenor suggests taking some time to journal and reflect on 2020.

"Look back on what you learned about yourself this past year," Swenor said. "If 2020 was challenging, it can be tempting to want to forget about it and leave it behind. But it's when we reflect on what we learned that we really recognize what we're made of and what matters the most."

Swenor recommends thinking about what matters most and prioritizing life around those ideals or values. A great way to do that is to make a list of 25 things you want to accomplish or do in life. These things could include hobbies, career aspirations, family, or a dream trip you'd like to take. Then, narrow the list down to five.

"Where people can go wrong with New Year's goals is setting too many and getting overwhelmed," Swenor said. "So when you narrow it down to what really matters, you can center your goals around those priorities."

Creating a focus for the year by choosing a theme can help create the feeling of a fresh start and help keep you focused. Writing your goals down as if they've already happened can also be impactful, Swenor said.

Swenor has a free "2021 Rock You Year" guide on her website. Click here to grab a copy and sign up.