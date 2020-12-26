State Patrol responds to rollover on I-39, south of Edgerton

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials have cleared the crash.

One vehicle was towed from the incident.

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to reports of a rollover with possible injuries on I-39 at mile maker 166, south of Edgerton.

The call came into Rock County Communication just before 11:30 a.m.

Rock County deputies, Milton Fire Department, Janesville fire, and Edgerton fire all assisted.

Authorities reported the left two south bound lanes are effect by the crash.