State Patrol responds to rollover on I-39, south of Edgerton

State Patrol responds to rollover on I-39, south of EdgertonUpdated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials have cleared the crash.
One vehicle was towed from the incident.
EDGERTON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to reports of a rollover with possible injuries on I-39 at mile maker 166, south of Edgerton.
The call came into Rock County Communication just before 11:30 a.m.
Rock County deputies, Milton Fire Department, Janesville fire, and Edgerton fire all assisted.
Authorities reported the left two south bound lanes are effect by the crash.