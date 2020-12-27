European Union nations kick off mass COVID-19 vaccinations

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union nations have officially kicked off a coordinated effort to give COVID-19 vaccinations to adults among their 450 million citizens, marking a moment of hope on the continent. Shots were administered Sunday morning first to the most vulnerable people and health care workers. The vaccines, developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, started arriving in EU countries on Friday. Europe has seen some of the world’s earliest and worst-hit virus hot spots, including Italy and Spain. Others EU countries, like the Czech Republic, were spared the worst early on only to see their health care systems near collapse in the fall. Altogether, the EU’s 27 nations have seen at least 16 million infections and more than 336,000 virus-related deaths.