‘Frost quakes’ may be cause of mysterious booms in southeastern WI

MUSKEGO (WKOW) -- Winter weather may have caused some unusual sounds in parts of southeastern Wisconsin this weekend.

People reported hearing a series of explosions in the Muskego area Sunday that may have been the sound of "frost quakes."

Frost quakes happen when ground water reacts to sudden temperature changes, causing what can sound and feel like small explosions, according to meteorologists.

Mike Kudlewski said he felt one solid enough to rattle the windows and get his dogs barking.

"It sounded like something blew up. It was pretty wild. The whole house shook. The windows shook. I mean, it felt like something blew up out here. It was crazy," he told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV.

Muskego police responded to a number of calls from people reporting the booms, but said they checked out everything they could and did not find a manmade reason for the sounds.

There are reports on social media describing similar booms from Waterford to New Berlin to Wind Lake, according to WISN.