Go “nuts” for this New Zealand-based peanut/nut butter

(WKOW) -- New Zealand-based company Fix & Fogg specializes in what's been called "divine peanut butter" by National Geographic, and it's carving a foothold here in the United States.

While the products that range from peanut butter to almond butter have been available for purchase on Amazon for awhile, the company opened its first brick and mortar store in Houston, TX this past June.

Blake Lupton, Fix & Fogg's general manager here in the U.S., stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the healthy peanut and nut butters they are hoping to spread further across the country.

