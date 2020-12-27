Janesville St. Mary’s Hospital, first nurse receives vaccine

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital gave the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination to their first nurse Sunday morning.

Claire Kuschel, a Registered Nurse, who has been working at St. Mary's Hospital was their first caregiver at the hospital to receive the vaccine

Registered Nurse Claire Kuschel became the first caregiver at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville to receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination earlier this morning. Kuschel has been a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville for 7 years. pic.twitter.com/X0j90CsUCX — SSM Health Wisconsin (@ssmhealthwi) December 27, 2020

“I’m confident in the science behind this vaccine and I feel completely honored to be the first caregiver to receive it at St. Mary’s,” Kuschel said.

Kuschel is scheduled to receive her second dose in three weeks and says she will encourage everyone she knows to get the vaccine as soon as it is more widely available.

“I’m so excited to get the vaccine because this is a way that I can help my friends, family, patients and community,” she said. “This vaccine is finally a light at the end of this long tunnel and journey that we’ve been on during the COVID-19 pandemic.”