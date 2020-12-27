Janesville St. Mary’s Hospital, first nurse receives vaccine

Janesville St. Mary’s Hospital, first nurse receives vaccineUpdated
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital gave the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination to their first nurse Sunday morning.
Claire Kuschel, a Registered Nurse, who has been working at St. Mary's Hospital was their first caregiver at the hospital to receive the vaccine
“I’m confident in the science behind this vaccine and I feel completely honored to be the first caregiver to receive it at St. Mary’s,” Kuschel said.
Kuschel is scheduled to receive her second dose in three weeks and says she will encourage everyone she knows to get the vaccine as soon as it is more widely available.
“I’m so excited to get the vaccine because this is a way that I can help my friends, family, patients and community,” she said. “This vaccine is finally a light at the end of this long tunnel and journey that we’ve been on during the COVID-19 pandemic.”