Man found dead in Lake Geneva lagoon

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- Authorities have recovered a body from a lagoon in Lake Geneva.

According to Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Lake Geneva police officers were called to a lagoon in the 100 block of Wrigley Drive around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The officers found the man in about four feet of water. The body was recovered with help from the Fire/EMS department and the sheriff's office.

The medical examiner's office in Walworth County is still working to positively identify the man right now.