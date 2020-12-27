Skip to Content

Man found dead in Lake Geneva lagoon

New
8:46 pm Top Stories

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- Authorities have recovered a body from a lagoon in Lake Geneva.

According to Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Lake Geneva police officers were called to a lagoon in the 100 block of Wrigley Drive around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The officers found the man in about four feet of water. The body was recovered with help from the Fire/EMS department and the sheriff's office.

The medical examiner's office in Walworth County is still working to positively identify the man right now.

LAKE GENEVA POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: BODY RECOVERED IN LAGOON.Contact: Lieutenant...

Posted by Walworth County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 27, 2020
Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content