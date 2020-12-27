Child dies after falling through the ice in Marquette County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- The Marquette County Coroner pronounced one child died after falling through Sunday afternoon.

The Marquette Sheriff's Office responded to a call of children falling through the ice on Twin Lake just after 12:30 p.m.

The Springfield Fire Department, Village of Westfield Fire Department, and Marquette County EMS assisted in the response.

Deputies report five children were ice-skating and fell through. Four of them made it out of the water.

Officials said one child drowned.

Thomas Wastart II, the Marquette County Coroner was called to the scene and pronounced the child dead.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, but said there is nothing suspicious about it.