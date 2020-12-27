Polls open in Central African Republic amid fears of unrest

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Voting has begun in Central African Republic’s presidential and legislative elections after a campaign period marked by violence between rebels and government forces. Despite calls from the opposition to delay the vote amid the insecurity, the Constitutional Court rejected a postponement. President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who is seeking a second term in office, has tried to reassure candidates and voters that the voting will be secure. This is the first election since a peace deal was signed between the government and 14 rebel groups in February 2019. However, fighting continues. Sixteen candidates are running for president, including three women. More than 1,500 candidates are running for 140 seats in the national assembly. More than 1.86 million voters are registered.