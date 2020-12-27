Pope proclaims year of families, offers advice to keep peace

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has proclaimed an upcoming year dedicated to the family. He is doubling down on one of his papal priorities and urging renewed attention to his controversial 2016 document on family life.Francis announced the upcoming year on the family would begin March 19, the fifth anniversary of his document “The Joy of Love.” Among other things, the document opened the door to letting divorced and civilly remarried couples receive Communion. It sparked criticism and even claims of heresy from conservative Catholics. In making the announcement, Francis offered some friendly papal advice to bickering families, reminding them to never end the day without making peace. He said: “Because the Cold War the day after is dangerous.”