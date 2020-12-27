UPDATE: I-90/94 back open after crash in snowy conditions near Lake Delton

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The interstate is back open, as of about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The crash has been cleared.

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Authorities have shut down eastbound lanes of I-90/94 right now after a crash around 7 p.m. Sunday.

According to state transportation officials, the interstate is shut down heading east from Highway 23 to Highway 12 near Lake Delton.

Drivers should use this alternate Route: Exit at WIS 23 and head east. Head east on US 12. Head east on WIS 33 until returning to I-90/94.

Traffic cameras show snow-covered roads in that area and to the north. Roads are slippery to the south.