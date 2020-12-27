Roger Berlind, Tony-winning Broadway producer, dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Berlind, a producer of more than 100 Broadway plays and musicals, has died at age 90. The New York Times reported that he died Dec. 18 at his home in New York City. Berlind won 25 Tony awards during a four-decade career that boosted the success of actors including Glenn Close and Jeremy Irons. The Brooklyn-born Berlind worked on Wall Street before the death of his wife and three of four children in a plane crash. His work included the 2019 revival of “Oklahoma,” the original Tony-winning production of “Amadeus,” and revivals of “Death of a Salesman” and “Hello Dolly.”