Snow to impact parts of southern and central WI

MADISON (WKOW) - Quiet, cloudy conditions will continue throughout the morning before a quick moving system brings snow across portions of southern and central Wisconsin.

Snow will around the early afternoon hours for some parts of the region, extending through the evening before fizzling eastward into the night.

A long, narrow band of moderate to heavy snow at times is expected to pivot across areas near and north of the Wisconsin Dells and Montello.

This band will push east across the rest of southern Wisconsin.

The heaviest snow will fall this afternoon into early evening. Areas expected to get the most snow are under a winter weather advisory.

Most areas will see anywhere from a trace up to an inch of snow. Although, within the band of heavier snow, some places could get 3, possibly 4 inches. Although, majority within the band will see 1 to 3 inches.

The snow could cause issues for those traveling on the roads this afternoon and evening. Drivers should use caution and watch out for slick spots.

Sunday: Cloudy with snow starting late afternoon/early evening. 1-3" possible. High 32. Wind: E 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with skies clearing late. Low 17. Wind: NW 10-15.

Monday: Mostly sunny and colder. High 25. Wind: W 10-15.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Snow developing, mostly likely in the evening. Low 8. High 25. Snow at night.

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow/rain/mix. Significant accumulation possible. Low 22. High 36.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible. Low 18. High 26.

Friday (New Year's Day): Partly sunny. Low 15. High 25.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Low 11. High 26.