Titans’ offense has rare off-night in 40-14 loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans still have a direct path to their second straight postseason berth even after wasting an opportunity to clinch their first AFC South title since 2008 on Sunday. But it’s hard to imagine Tennessee lasting long in the playoffs if its offense ever sputters again the way it did in a 40-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers (12-3) on a snow-covered Lambeau Field. The Packers scored the game’s first 19 points and last 21 points. Tennessee entered Sunday as the NFL’s highest-scoring team but posted its lowest point total of the season at Green Bay.