Victim of Rockford shooting taken to a Madison hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in Madison after a shooting at a Rockford bowling alley on Saturday.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Office reviewed the case Sunday and charged 37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida, with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder.

There was an active shooting situation at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. Three people were killed in the shooting.

The Rockford Police Department reported a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to a Madison hospital. He is in stable condition now.

Officers said a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder. She was treated and has since been released.

A 62-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition, according to authorities.