Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of southern WI

MADISON (WKOW) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of southern Wisconsin due to a quick moving, incoming system expected to bring moderate to heavy snow.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Counties under the advisory in our viewing area include: Sauk, Juneau, Adams, Green Lake and Marquette.

Wet, heavy dense snow is possible for areas within a narrow band of snow expected to fall this afternoon into the evening.

Hazards include impacts to the afternoon and evening commute. There's potential for slick spots on the roads.

Drivers are advised to use caution.