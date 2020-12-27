Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Columbia County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Wet snow is expected into this evening. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, highest toward the
Portage area.
* WHERE…Columbia County.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact travel. Visibility will be
reduced at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&