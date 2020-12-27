Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Wet snow is expected into this evening. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, highest toward the

Portage area.

* WHERE…Columbia County.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The

hazardous conditions will impact travel. Visibility will be

reduced at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&