2 dead bodies found near Cottage Grove; authorities investigating

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Two dead bodies were found at a town of Sun Prairie address just outside of Cottage Grove Monday, police confirmed to 27 News.

Authorities responded to the 4900 block Peirceville Road Monday, police said.

Dane County dispatchers said they originally dispatched an ambulance to the address at 3:18 p.m. The case is now considered a death investigation.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is handling the case. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed that they were conducting a death investigation, but did not offer further comment.

This is a developing story.