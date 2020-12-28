Badgers men’s basketball climbs to No. 6

Badgers men’s basketball climbs to No. 6New
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team has moved up three spots in this week's Associated Press Poll to No. 6. Nine Big Ten teams are ranked.
Associated Press Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
- Gonzaga (62) 7-0 1,598 1
- Baylor (2) 6-0 1,537 2
- Kansas 8-1 1,458 3
- Villanova 8-1 1,370 5
- Houston 7-0 1,313 6
- Wisconsin 8-1 1,249 9
- Tennessee 6-0 1,217 8
- Texas 7-1 1,109 10
- West Virginia 7-2 1,080 7
- Iowa 7-2 1,008 4
- Creighton 7-2 926 13
- Missouri 6-0 888 14
- Texas Tech 7-2 821 15
- Rutgers 6-1 659 11
- Illinois 7-3 650 18
- Michigan 7-0 582 19
- Michigan St. 6-2 431 12
- Florida St. 5-1 377 21
- Northwestern 6-1 350 -
- Duke 3-2 290 20
- Oregon 6-1 252 25
- Minnesota 8-1 252 -
- Virginia 4-2 238 16
- Virginia Tech 7-1 230 24
- Ohio St. 7-2 216 23
Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego St. 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise St. 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.