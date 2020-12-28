Skip to Content

Badgers men’s basketball climbs to No. 6

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team has moved up three spots in this week's Associated Press Poll to No. 6. Nine Big Ten teams are ranked.

Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

  1. Gonzaga (62) 7-0 1,598 1
  2. Baylor (2) 6-0 1,537 2
  3. Kansas 8-1 1,458 3
  4. Villanova 8-1 1,370 5
  5. Houston 7-0 1,313 6
  6. Wisconsin 8-1 1,249 9
  7. Tennessee 6-0 1,217 8
  8. Texas 7-1 1,109 10
  9. West Virginia 7-2 1,080 7
  10. Iowa 7-2 1,008 4
  11. Creighton 7-2 926 13
  12. Missouri 6-0 888 14
  13. Texas Tech 7-2 821 15
  14. Rutgers 6-1 659 11
  15. Illinois 7-3 650 18
  16. Michigan 7-0 582 19
  17. Michigan St. 6-2 431 12
  18. Florida St. 5-1 377 21
  19. Northwestern 6-1 350 -
  20. Duke 3-2 290 20
  21. Oregon 6-1 252 25
  22. Minnesota 8-1 252 -
  23. Virginia 4-2 238 16
  24. Virginia Tech 7-1 230 24
  25. Ohio St. 7-2 216 23
    Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego St. 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise St. 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.

Lance Veeser

Sports Director, 27 News

