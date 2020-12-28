Bomb squad called to Madison neighborhood, no hazardous materials found

MADISON (WKOW) -- There was a scare Monday afternoon for neighbors in one Madison community.

Madison Police say concern over a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Jefferson Street led to officers setting up a perimeter around it.

Police also went door to door to advise residents to shelter in place during the investigation.

The Dane County bomb squad was called in, but no hazardous materials were found inside the vehicle.

Officers say they were initially concerned about the vehicle after investigating reports of a suicidal person in that neighborhood. That person was safely detained and evaluated.