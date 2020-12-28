Cold and quiet until potential mid-week winter storm

MADISON (WKOW) - Cold, yet quiet conditions continue for the start of the week up until Tuesday night with the arrival of a possible winter storm.

Highs will be in the mid-20s Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

After picking up 1-4" of snow last night, a stronger storm system moves in late-day Tuesday through Wednesday morning, likely causing higher totals.

Here's how much #snow we picked up overnight. Roads are still slippery so take it easy this morning! #wiwx pic.twitter.com/J7Gzo0Nz2B — Max Tsaparis (@MaxTsaparis) December 28, 2020

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties: Dane, Rock, Sauk, Green, Lafayette, Iowa, Richland, Crawford and Grant. It will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

For Juneau and Adams counties, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect 12 p.m. Tuesday through 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The snow looks to be most impactful Tuesday overnight into Wednesday. Moderate to heavy snowfall is possible across southern Wisconsin during this time frame.

Snow is expected to continue into Wednesday. Travel impacts are likely.

As of right now, there is a 50% chance that at least half of southern Wisconsin will receive at least 4 inches of snow. Highest totals are likely north/northwest of Madison, with lower amounts to the southeast.

There is still uncertainty with totals and the track at this time.