Experts: Future COVID vaccine trials could take longer

(WKOW) -- Another COVID-19 vaccine could be on the market soon.

Novavax announced Monday it is starting phase 3 trials of its vaccine in the U.S. and Mexico.

30,000 volunteers are needed to prove the vaccine works, and that it is safe.

Currently, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for emergency use and are being distributed across the U.S. As more vaccine candidates are approved, experts say it could take longer for later trials to make it as far.

"For the time being, you'll be able to recruit people just because the vaccines that are approved aren't readily available to the general public," said UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof. "Come March, April, when there is a vaccine that is approved under emergency use, its going to be really hard for someone to say 'I'm going to hold off on getting the vaccine to be a part of a trial'," said Dr. Pothof.

In the U.S., Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca also have vaccine candidates in late-stage testing.