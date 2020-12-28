Goodwill will recycle Christmas lights

(WKOW) -- You may be waiting to take down your Christmas lights until after New Year's Day.

But odds are you'll break some along the way or find some that no longer work.

Before you throw them in the trash, there is another option.

Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin will recycle your Christmas lights.

"We want them to bring them to Goodwill. We will recycle them responsibly and make sure they don't end up in landfill," said David Johnson, Goodwill's Communications Coordinator.

Unwanted Christmas lights can be brought to any Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin location.